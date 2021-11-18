InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 69.3% in October

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the October 14th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 52,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,383. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.