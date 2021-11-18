Innodata (INOD) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Innodata to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innodata and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata Competitors 656 3158 4862 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Innodata’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innodata has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Innodata has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17% Innodata Competitors -38.45% -1,658.65% -10.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $58.24 million $620,000.00 391.20 Innodata Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -25.12

Innodata’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Innodata beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solo

