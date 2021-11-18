Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $249,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $280,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $287,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 35.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UAUG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

