InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Up 325.0% in October

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

