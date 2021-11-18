Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.21

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 2999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.08.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. Inogen’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

