Insider Buying: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jinn Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

