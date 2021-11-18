Insider Buying: Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,057,310.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Christopher James Berlet bought 20,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 20,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher James Berlet purchased 38,500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$7,315.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 5,500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$962.50.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$87.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 25,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$4,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 80,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.

Shares of CDA opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Canuc Resources Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

