Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNTA traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 253,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,772. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.