Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $905,839.68 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

Shares of CRCT opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

