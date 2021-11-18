Insider Buying: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Buys 14,700 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $806.60 million and a P/E ratio of -96.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.