Insider Buying: Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Insider Acquires A$70,250.00 in Stock

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) insider Ian Hunter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$70,250.00 ($50,178.57).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Platinum Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Platinum Capital’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Platinum Capital

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

