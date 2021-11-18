Insider Buying: Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Insider Acquires A$70,250.00 in Stock

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) insider Ian Hunter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$70,250.00 ($50,178.57).
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Platinum Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Platinum Capital’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.
About Platinum Capital
