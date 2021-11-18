Insider Buying: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE XM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,559. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion and a PE ratio of -23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 496,701 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 634,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 159,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 194,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

