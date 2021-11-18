Insider Buying: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Purchases 14,650 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Jan Berger acquired 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRHC stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

