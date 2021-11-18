Insider Buying: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director Acquires 1,024 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $19,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

THR stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.16 million, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

