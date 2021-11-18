Insider Buying: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director Acquires 1,024 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $19,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
THR stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.16 million, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
THR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.