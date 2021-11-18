Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $151,756.92 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $88.59 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

