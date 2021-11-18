Insider Selling: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE DUOL opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
