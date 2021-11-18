Insider Selling: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DUOL opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

