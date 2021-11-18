Insider Selling: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Sells $122,879.59 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $26.10 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eHealth by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.