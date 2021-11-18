Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 311 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,266. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

