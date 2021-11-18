Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $333,200.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.51.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 35.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

