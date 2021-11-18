Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.