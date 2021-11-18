Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.
JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.