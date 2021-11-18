Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 17,010 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.