Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $303,198.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $303,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $92,512.60.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96.

MTSI stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

