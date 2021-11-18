Insider Selling: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DOOR opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.35. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

