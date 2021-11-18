Insider Selling: My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Major Shareholder Sells $89,250.00 in Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25. My Size, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.97.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About My Size
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
