Insider Selling: My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Major Shareholder Sells $89,250.00 in Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25. My Size, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYSZ. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of My Size during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of My Size by 187.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 356,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About My Size

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

