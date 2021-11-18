Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Sells 7,058 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Netflix stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $682.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $632.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.83. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Netflix by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $279,684,000 after buying an additional 60,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.