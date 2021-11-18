Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells 39,301 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Carl Petro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99.

NUAN stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $55.44. 4,202,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 449,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,738,000 after buying an additional 371,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.