Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells 2,664 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

