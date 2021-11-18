Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $3,830,610.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.87, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

