Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

