Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

