Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $74.64. 17,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 461.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

