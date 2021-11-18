Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Interface has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Interface has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $986.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interface stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Interface were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.