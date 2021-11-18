International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

