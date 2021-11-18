International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.43

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.43 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 141.60 ($1.85). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 31,701 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.66.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

