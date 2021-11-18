Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

IKTSY stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.