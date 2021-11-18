Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

