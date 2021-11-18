Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 767.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,684.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 503,193 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000.

PXI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

