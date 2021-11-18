Invesco Ltd. Has $39.65 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $39,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

