Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

