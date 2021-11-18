Invesco Ltd. Purchases 73,957 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $38,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

