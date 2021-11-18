Invesco Ltd. Sells 60,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 13.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $37,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 50,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 241,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.