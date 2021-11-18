Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

