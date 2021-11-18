Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 962% compared to the average daily volume of 425 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

