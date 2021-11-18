Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 962% compared to the average daily volume of 425 call options.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 2.03.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
