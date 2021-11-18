Investors Buy High Volume of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,258% compared to the typical daily volume of 447 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 377,664 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 181,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYPT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $18.40 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $529.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

