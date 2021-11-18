Investors Buy Large Volume of Acacia Research Put Options (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,069 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 457 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,556,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 235,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

ACTG stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.