IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $28.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 184704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

