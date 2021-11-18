iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

IPW stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.13. iPower has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $7,035,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

