IQVIA’s (IQV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $282.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.55.

IQV opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 164.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $228,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

