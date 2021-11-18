iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.