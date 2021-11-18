iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $3,685,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT opened at $64.85 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82.

